Banned organization’s int’l network busted in Pakistan

Pakistan authorities have uncovered an international network linked to a banned organization, ARY News reported on Wednesday, citing well-placed sources.

As per details, Pakistan security authorities arrested multiple foreign nationals linked with the international network of a banned outfit, the sources said and added some of the arrests were made in Islamabad, Karachi, and Balochistan.

The arrested foreign terrorists were receiving local facilitation, which played a crucial role in their operations.

Further detentions were carried out based on information extracted from the arrested individuals, and investigations are ongoing to dismantle the entire network.

Read more: Terrorist linked to banned organization arrested in Lahore

Earlier, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested an alleged terrorist affiliated with the banned organization, Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), from Lahore.

The CTD spokesperson stated that a terrorist affiliated with the banned organization had been arrested during an operation on Bonga Hayat Road near Sahiwal.

The law enforces recovered an improvised explosive device (IED), two Prima Cards, and a detonator from the possession of the arrested terrorist.

The spokesperson claimed that the terrorist, identified as Osama Farooq, belongs to Jampur and is affiliated with the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).