CAA concludes Aviation Security Supervisor course in collaboration with UK

Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority Concludes Aviation Security Supervisor Course in Collaboration with the United Kingdom Department for The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) successfully concluded an internationally recognized Aviation Security Supervisor Course, conducted from 13th to 17th October 2025 in Islamabad, under the auspices of the United Kingdom Department for Transport (DfT).

The course was conducted by Mr. Muhammad Abdul Ghaffar, Programme Delivery Manager, UK DfT, who supervised and coordinated the training in close collaboration with PCAA.

His efforts ensured the effective implementation of this capacity-building initiative, further strengthening the longstanding cooperation between Pakistan and the United Kingdom in the domain of aviation security.

The training was organized under the supervision of Directorate of Aviation Security, PCAA, and was attended by officers from the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority, Airport Security Force (ASF), Pakistan Customs, and the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA).

The five-day program was designed to enhance participants’ supervisory competencies in aviation security operations, with particular emphasis on threat and risk assessment, crisis management, and leadership in security oversight functions.

The Closing Ceremony was graced by Mr. Alasdair Grant, Counsellor for Security and Justice at the British High Commission, Islamabad, who attended as the Chief Guest.

He appreciated the continued collaboration between the UK DfT and PCAA in strengthening Pakistan’s aviation security regime and acknowledged the shared commitment of both sides towards promoting global aviation security standards.

This initiative represents another important milestone in the enduring partnership between Pakistan and the United Kingdom and reaffirms their mutual resolve to ensure safe, secure, and resilient aviation operations