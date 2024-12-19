Pakistan calls for ‘decisive’ global action on Gaza, Lebanon

CAIRO: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday tabled strong condemnation of Israel’s ongoing military actions in Gaza, Lebanon, the West Bank, and Syria, urging the international community to take decisive steps towards ending the violence and ensuring justice for the unabated conflict-affected populations.

The prime minister made the call during a special session at the 11th D-8 Summit in Cairo, convened by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi.

In his address, the prime minister emphasized the grave humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza, describing it as “one of the darkest chapters of modern history.”

He condemned Israel’s actions, labeling them as blatant violations of international law, United Nations resolutions, and directives from the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

“History will bear witness to these pages tainted in the blood of innocents,” he stated, underscoring the global responsibility to address the atrocities.

The prime minister also expressed strong support for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), which has been providing vital aid to Palestinian civilians amidst the chaos.

He condemned Israel’s attempts to demonize the organization, recognizing it as the only lifeline for millions of displaced and suffering people in Gaza and the West Bank.

“As the violence continues to spread, threatening to destabilize the wider region, Pakistan’s stance remains firm on the need for a just and lasting solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. A viable, sovereign, and contiguous State of Palestine based on pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital, is the only path to enduring peace,” said PM Shehbaz.

He reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering support for all international mediation efforts aimed at achieving a ceasefire. He said, “We deeply appreciate the efforts of the State of Qatar and Egypt in this regard.”

PM Shehbaz Sharif highlighted the urgent need for humanitarian relief, with a focus on rebuilding the devastated regions.

“Pakistan, alongside other nations, has already sent essential relief goods to Palestine, entering through Egypt and Jordan. However, such efforts must be sustained to support the ongoing needs of millions of displaced families, particularly vulnerable women and children, who face extreme hardship during the harsh winter months,” he said.

The prime minister called on the global community to unite in the face of these atrocities, stressing, “the echoes and shrills of the innocent people of Gaza demand collective action to end the cycle of violence and liberation from what is called Israel’s barbaric military and political dominance.”

The prime minister urged all nations to listen to the cries of the innocent thousands of orphans, widows, hapless and destitute children who have lost their limbs, family members and loved ones and act swiftly to bring an end to this “prolonged historic catastrophe.” The world, he insisted, must respond now, for the future of Gaza, Lebanon, and the broader Middle East hangs in the balance.