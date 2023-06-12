Pakistan calls for further strengthening economic relations with China

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Ishaq Dar on Monday expressed Pakistan’s resolve to deepen bilateral relations with China with special focus on economy, trade and financial sectors, ARY News reported.

The finance minister made these remarks while talking to Charge’d Affairs, Embassy of the People’s Republic of China, Ms Pang Chunxue.

According to a statement issued by finance ministry, Ishaq Dar appreciated the deep-rooted historical bilateral relations between Pakistan and China, and much-admired Chinese support to Pakistan on multiple fronts.

The finance minister further updated the Charge de Affairs about the progress on talks with International Monetary Fund (IMF) on completion of 9th review.

He further apprised her about the positive response of the various sectors of the economy on the Budget 2023-24, presented by the incumbent government despite difficult economic circumstances.

Read More: Pakistan, China agree to enhance bilateral cooperation

Ishaq Dar expressed gratitude to Ms Pang Chunxue for the support and cooperation Pakistan has been receiving from the leadership in Beijing.

Ms Pang Chunxue reciprocated the sentiments and acknowledged the friendly relations between the two countries. She also assured of continuous support from Chinese government to the people of Pakistan.

The two sides discussed various avenues, available to both countries in order to enhance the existing cooperation to unprecedented levels, the statement added.