DRAP cancels registration of conventional syringes

ISLAMABAD: The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has cancelled the registration of conventional syringes as now only single-use syringes will be available across the country, ARY News reported on Friday.

The authority said that the non-availability of conventional needles and syringes will stop its usage more than once. It added that auto-disable (single-use and disposable) syringes will now be available across the country.

The restrictions on conventional syringes were taken into effect to stop the spread of novel coronavirus and HIV/Aids. The authority detailed that its medical device section cancelled the registration of 24 products of 21 firms.

The drug regulatory authority had also started bringing reforms and introduced an online application management system named Pakistan Integrated Regulatory Information Management.

Moreover, the authority had also issued letters to Pharma Bureau, Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers’ Association (PPMA) and regional officers to use the online system.

In March, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan had said that the government is promoting the use of auto-destruct syringes to curb blood-borne infections.

Taking to Twitter, he had pointed out that many blood-borne diseases such as Hepatitis and HIV spread through the reuse of disposable syringes. “We are therefore transitioning to auto-destruct syringes,” he announced.

Dr Faisal Sultan had said the government has waived duties on the import of auto-destruct or auto-disposable syringes, including raw material required to produce these locally, to facilitate the transition process.