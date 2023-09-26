Babar Azam clears the air on rumoured tiff with Shaheen Afridi

Pakistan captain Babar Azam was rumoured to have a squabble with star pacer Shaheen Afridi following the cricket team’s elimination from the Asia Cup 2023.

According to rumours, Shaheen Afridi had hit out at Babar Azam for singling out players and blaming them for the side’s elimination.

However, the pacer had downplayed rumours of his tiff with the captain by sharing a picture of them together on his wedding day. He said the prolific batter is like “family” to him.

Babar Azam has now addressed the rumours of their alleged dressing room tussle. He spoke about the situation during a press conference ahead of the team’s departure to India for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Babar Azam said his teammates respect him. He agreed that they had a disagreement but the situation was taken out of context.

“Everyone gives me respect,” he said. “And see when you lose close matches then certain disagreements do take place in team meetings but this was taken out of context that there was a duel between us.”

He added, “There’s nothing like this. We have the same respect for each other and will remain the same. We love each other like a family.”

