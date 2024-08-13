Pakistan car sales up 58% in July 2024

The sale of cars during the first month of the current financial year 2024-25 has increased by 58.21 per cent in Pakistan as compared to the same month of last year, a recent data released by Pakistan Automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA) said.

According to the data, as many as 5,857 cars were sold in Pakistan during the month under review as opposed to 3,702 units in the same month of last year.

The breakup figures showed that 790 units of Honda Civic and City were sold during the corresponding month of the year 2024-25 as compared to the sale of 208 units last year.

Toyota Corolla and Yaris cars sales also increased by 3.65 percent as it went up to 1,106 units from 1,067 units in July of the previous year.

Suzuki Swift’s sales also surged by 101.60 percent as its sale increased to 502 units from 249 units last year.

Sale of Suzuki Cultus decreased to 96 units during the first month of the current year, whereas during the same month last year, the sale was recorded at 177 units while the sale of Suzuki WagonR also decreased to 139 units from 245 units last year.

Suzuki Alto’s sales also witnessed an increase of 99.23 percent from 1,440 units to 2,869 units during the current year, whereas the sale of Suzuki Bolan rose to 288 units as opposed to sales of 146 units in the same month of last year.