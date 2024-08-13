Pakistan celebrates 77th Independence Day

Pakistan is marking its 77th Independence Day today with immense fervor and national pride. Across the country, streets were filled with celebrations as people came out at midnight to celebrate August 14 with fireworks.

In major cities like Karachi, Lahore, and Peshawar, the night sky was illuminated with spectacular fireworks, symbolizing the nation’s joy and unity.

Public and private buildings, including offices and homes, were adorned with colorful lights and the green crescent flag, representing Pakistan’s identity and aspirations.

Karachi saw packs of people flocking to the beach, while Lahore’s Minar-e-Pakistan in Greater Iqbal Park hosted a musical event that added to the festive spirit of the day. The country’s cultural and historical landmarks were a focal point of the celebrations.

In Abbottabad, at the Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) Kakul, a solemn yet spirited Independence Parade took place, with Chief of Army Staff General (COAS) Syed Asim Munir serving as the chief guest.

The cadets of PMA showcased their impeccable drill skills, paying homage to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the nation’s freedom.

Karachi also celebrated a grand event titled “Fard Nahi Qoom Hain Hum” (We Are a Nation, Not Individuals) at the Sindh Governor House.

The historic building was festively lit, and a 1,000-pound cake was cut in honor of the day.

The UAE Consulate in Karachi also joined in the celebrations, hosting a ceremony where high-performance awards and certificates were distributed. Prominent personalities such as Asifa Bhutto Zardari and Faryal Talpur attended the event.

In Peshawar, the Governor House held an Azadi Night Music Ceremony, with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) Governor Faisal Karim Kundi in attendance.

Even smaller towns like Toba Tek Singh joined in, where the district administration organized a fireworks display at the local football ground, adding a touch of festivity to the community’s observance of Independence Day.

The celebrations across Pakistan reflected the nation’s unity and determination to move forward, honoring the sacrifices made for independence and celebrating the collective achievements since the country’s birth 77 years ago.