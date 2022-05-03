Pakistan celebrates Eid-ul-Fitr without COVID-19 restrictions after two years

The nation is celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr with religious and traditional glory, the first one without COVID-19 restrictions after two years.

Pakistanis across Sindh, Punjab, and Balochistan provinces are celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr on May 3 after the completion of the holy month of Ramzan.

Just like every year, people dressed up in traditional dresses and offered Eid prayer in their nearby mosques. People embraced their families, relatives and neighbours and wished them a happy and prosperous Eid. Special prayers were made for the prosperity and growth of the nation in mosques across the country.

Kitchens across the country have been fragrant with traditional Eid dishes, especially Sher Khorma, Kheer and other sweet dishes.

However, people from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province celebrated Eid on May 2, after the Ruet-e-Hilal Khyber KPK announced the sighting of the new moon on May 1.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Shareef and President Arif Alvi also wished the nation a happy Eid and urged the countrymen to show compassion and take special care of the people in need while celebrating the festival.

President Arif Alvi also wished the nation and prayed to Allah to make the day a source of joy and ease.

