Pakistan celebrates Eidul Fitr as economic woes dampen festivities

The nation is celebrating Eidul Fitr on Saturday (today) with great religious zeal and fervour across the country amid tough economic times with record inflation dampening the traditional fervour of the occasion, ARY News reported.

The day was marked with Eid prayer shortly after the Fajr prayer, with sermons and large gatherings. The ulema in their sermons highlighted the significance and philosophy of Eidul Fitr.

Just like every year, people dressed up in traditional dresses and offered Eid prayer in their nearby mosques. People embraced their families, relatives and neighbours and wished them a happy and prosperous Eid.

Special prayers were made for the prosperity and growth of the nation in mosques across the country.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Shareef and President Arif Alvi also wished the nation a happy Eid and urged the countrymen to show compassion and take special care of the people in need while celebrating the festival. President Alvi’s message President Arif Alvi offered his Eid prayer at Faisal Mosque in Islamabad and prayed for peace, progress and prosperity of the country.

He also urged the countrymen to play their part in moving the country towards political and economic stability. President Alvi also said, “While Ramadan creates piety in us, it also makes us realise the sufferings, hunger, and distress of others.”

He added: “This realisation can be the basis for eradicating poverty and injustice from any society. We should make a pledge on this occasion of Eid that we will carry these qualities of piety, and realisation with us throughout the year and play our role in making society prosperous,” the president remarked.

Prime Minister’s message

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in his separate message, said Eid-ul-Fitr provides an opportunity for the practical expression of the spirit of patience, contentment and consideration for others.

He urged the people to share the joy of Eid with all those who are oppressed by hardships.

The prime minister said the coalition government is making continuous efforts to lessen economic difficulties of the people.

He also requested the people to remember the flood victims on the occasion of Eid by helping them generously.

Shehbaz Sharif also acknowledged the sacrifices of martyrs, who laid down their lives in fighting terrorism and offered heartfelt condolences to their families.

He expressed solidarity with the people of Palestine and Kashmir in their struggle for freedom.

Meanwhile, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza and the services chiefs felicitated the nation on the occasion of Eid ul Fitr.

