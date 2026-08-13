German Consul General Thomas E Schultze has congratulated the people of Pakistan on the country’s 79th Independence Day, highlighting the longstanding relationship between Pakistan and Germany.

In a video message marking the occasion, Schultze praised the resilience, ambition and diversity of the Pakistani people, saying the day was an opportunity to reflect on the country’s journey since independence.

The German consul general also highlighted a major milestone in bilateral relations, with Pakistan and Germany set to mark 75 years of diplomatic ties on 15 October.

He said economic cooperation between the two countries went back even further, noting that German company Siemens opened its first office in Lahore in 1922.

According to Schultze, the relationship between the two countries is based on three key principles: “reliability, trust and sustainability”.

He said Germany was Pakistan’s largest trading partner in Europe and the biggest importer of Pakistani goods within the European Union.

Schultze also pointed to the role of the EU’s Generalized Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+) arrangement, saying about 90 percent of Pakistan’s exports to the EU benefited from the scheme and entered the bloc duty-free.

Looking to Pakistan’s future, the German diplomat stressed the importance of women’s participation in the country’s development.

He said women across Pakistan were playing an increasingly important role in education, business and leadership, while creating opportunities and inspiring younger generations.

Schultze, who has been based in Pakistan since last year, said the warmth and hospitality of the Pakistani people had given the country a “truly special place” in his heart.

He expressed gratitude for the longstanding relationship between Pakistan and Germany and said he looked forward to strengthening bilateral ties further.

The message ended with Independence Day greetings to Pakistan and the words: “Pakistan Zindabad! Pak-German Dosti Paindabad!”