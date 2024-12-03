Cement sales slightly increase in Pakistan in Nov 2024

KARACHI: Cement sales in Pakistan saw a slight rise in the month of November 2024, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The cement exports surged by 21.27 percent, reaching 803,258 tons in November, compared with 662,374 tons in the same month last year, data released by the All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association showed.

Meanwhile, domestic cement sales also increased by 2.39 percent, reaching 3.34 million tons in November 2024, compared with 3.26 million tons in the same month last year.

Overall, Pakistan cement sales for the month surged by 5.58 percent, with total sales at 4.14 million tons compared with 3.92 million tons in November 2023.

The total Pakistan cement sales including domestic and exports, for the first five months (July-November) of the current fiscal year remained 18.77 million tons.

The domestic sales reduced by 11.61 percent in five months, totaling 14.75 million tons, compared to 16.69 million tons in the same period last year.

Meanwhile, cement exports during this period rose by 28.73 percent, clocking in at 4.02 million tons, as against 3.12 last year.

The All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association, while expressing concern over declining sales, demanded a cut in the taxes and duties.

The spokesperson of the APCMA said that a reduction in the duties and taxes is necessary to increase the demand, especially domestic sales of cement.

The decrease in duties and taxes will not only lead to a reduction in prices and an increase in demand but also the untapped productivity of the cement sector will be leveraged, the statement added.