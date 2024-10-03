Pakistan witnesses surge in cement exports

KARACHI: Cement exports from Pakistan saw a significant rise in September 2024, ARY News reported on Thursday, citing data released by the All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association.

As per the released data, the exports surged by 71.52 percent, reaching 978,871 tons, compared to 570,692 tons in the same month last year.

However, on the other hand, the domestic cement sales continued to decline, dropping by 18 percent in September 2024.

Overall, cement sales for the month fell by 5.63 percent, with total sales at 3.540 million tons compared to 3.751 million tons in September 2023.

During the July-September 2024 period, domestic sales were down 19.78 percent, totaling 8.130 million tons.

Meanwhile, cement exports during this period rose by 22.19 percent, reaching 2.140 million tons. This marks the fourth consecutive month of declining domestic sales, despite the growth in exports.