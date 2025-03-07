Profit rate on Regular Income Certificates in Pakistan – March 2025

The Central Directorate of National Savings has revised the profit rate on Regular Income Certificates for March-2025.

The National Savings has revised the profit rate for three times in less than three months with officials attributing the change to decline inflation rate in Pakistan.

As per the revised rates, the profit rate on the Regular Income Certificates has been fixed at 11.74 per cent.

The investors will receive Rs979 per month in wake of profit as compared to previous Rs990 per month on each Rs100,000 investment.

The Pakistani government launched the Regular Income Certificates (RICs) with a maturity period of five years in 1993 to cater the monthly requirements of the public.

The certificates can be purchased in the denominations of Rs50,000, Rs100,000, Rs500,000, Rs1,000,000, Rs5,000,000 and Rs10,000,000.

The National Savings offers profit on the Regular Income Certificates on monthly basis starting from the date of issue of certificates.