Pakistan chairs Commonwealth event for first time in 30 years

Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani chaired the 10th Commonwealth Youth Ministers’ Meeting (CWYMM) in London from 12-15 September 2023. This was the first time in 30 years that Pakistan chaired a Commonwealth event.

Youth Ministers from more than 45 Commonwealth states participated in the meeting, which was held as part of the Commonwealth’s commemoration of 2023 as the “Year of Youth.”

Chairing the CWYMM, the Foreign Minister emphasized the Commonwealth’s role in charting youth engagement in the global sustainable development agenda. He added that youth comprised 60 percent of the Commonwealth’s population which was our biggest asset. The participants also deliberated on the critical need to create opportunities for young people so they could fully realize their potential.

The Foreign Minister briefed the participants about the Government of Pakistan’s flagship Youth Project, “Prime Minister’s Youth Programme” which has completed 10 years. The Foreign Minister added that this program closely aligns with the objectives set under the four Es of the Commonwealth Youth Programme i.e. Engagement, Education, Employment, and Environment. The Government of Pakistan has reaffirmed its commitment to youth development for the current financial year by allocating projects worth PKR 80 billion by making specific commitments under each of the 4Es.

On the CWYMM sidelines, the Foreign Minister held bilateral meetings with the Commonwealth Secretary General and Youth Ministers of Sri Lanka, Rwanda, Jamaica, and Samoa. The Foreign Minister also attended receptions by the Commonwealth Secretary General, London Mayor and Pakistan High Commission in London.

A resplendent display of Pakistan’s vibrant colours and intricate designs was showcased at the CWYMM venue in traditional Truck Art scooters and blue pottery. Which was well appreciated by the participants.

Pakistan attaches great significance to the Commonwealth and remains committed to continuing its close engagement with the organization.