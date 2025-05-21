web analytics
Pakistan, China, Afghanistan emphasize trilateral cooperation for regional stability

BEIJING: Foreign Ministers of Pakistan, China, and Afghanistan held an informal meeting in Beijing, where they underscored the importance of trilateral cooperation for enhancing regional security and economic connectivity, ARY News reported quoting MoFA.

According to a spokesperson from Pakistan’s Foreign Office, the ministers agreed to strengthen diplomatic ties and maintain effective communication to foster trade, infrastructure development, and regional prosperity.

The three parties committed to deepening collaboration under China’s Belt and Road Initiative, with a specific focus on extending the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to Afghanistan to boost economic integration.

They reiterated their resolve to combat terrorism and promote regional stability, addressing shared challenges such as cross-border militancy.

The spokesperson announced that the sixth trilateral foreign ministers’ meeting will be held in Kabul soon, reflecting the countries’ consensus that such cooperation is indispensable for mutual prosperity.

Also read: Afghanistan outpacing Pakistan in polio eradication efforts: Health Minister

Earlier, Pakistan and Afghanistan signified of keeping high-level contacts in order to cultivate long-term cooperation in order to advance peace and security both inside and outside of the region.

The understanding to this effect reached during a telephonic conversation between Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan, Amir Khan Muttaqi.

With an emphasis on trade, connectivity, economic cooperation, people-to-people contacts, and reactivating political consultative mechanisms, the leaders expressed satisfaction with the rate of progress made in bilateral relations between the two countries since the Deputy Prime Minister’s visit to Afghanistan on April 19, 2025.

