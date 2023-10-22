Pakistan, China agree to boost media ties

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and China have decided to further strengthen cooperation between the mainstream media of the two countries.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the Chinese media delegation led by China’s Political Counselor Bao Zhong with caretaker Information Minister Murtaza Solangi, a statement issued on Saturday said.

The two sides also decided to highlight CPEC projects through PTV, Radio Pakistan and APP.

On the occasion, the Chinese political counselor assured that China would increase cooperation with Pakistan in media, information technology, agriculture and industrial sectors.

In his remarks, Information Minister Murtaza said that the role of media in creating public awareness regarding the iron friendship with China for economic development was indispensable.