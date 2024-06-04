Pakistan, China agree to explore opportunities under CPEC

SHENZHEN: Pakistan and China on Tuesday agreed on the need to explore opportunities for increased cooperation between Pakistan and the Guangdong province particularly under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif made the remarks during his meeting with Meng Fanli, Party Secretary of Shenzhen Municipal Committee, and Deputy Party Secretary of Guangdong Provincial Committee in Shenzhen.

Speaking on the occasion, PM Shehbaz noted that frequent engagement and dialogue at the leadership level, people-to-people contacts, cultural and educational exchanges characterised the deep-rooted ties between Pakistan and China.

The prime minister lauded the impressive economic growth and exemplary innovative spirit of Guangdong province and also termed Shenzhen a trade gateway for China’s business linkages with Pakistan.

Reaffirming ‘the time-honoured All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership between Pakistan and China’, the two sides agreed on the need to explore opportunities for increased cooperation between Pakistan and the Guangdong province particularly under CPEC.

Shehbaz Sharif and Party Secretary Meng underlined the importance of robust linkages and exchanges between scientists, innovators and businessmen to harness the true potential for enhanced partnership in science and technology, innovation and trade and economic cooperation.

They also agreed that Pakistan-China Business Conference being held on Wednesday (tomorrow) could make an important contribution in that regard.

Earlier in the day, PM Shehbaz arrived in China on a five-day official visit with investment to be high on the agenda.

“PM Shehbaz Sharif has arrived in Shenzhen, China on an official visit,” a statement from Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said. “Upon arrival he was welcomed by Vice Mayor of Shenzhen city of China Mr Luo Huanghao.”

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar and other senior Ministers of the Cabinet are accompanying the Prime Minister in his first official visit to China since assuming office.

Shenzhen is the first stop during the Prime Minister’s official visit to China.

During his two-day stay in Shenzhen, the Prime Minister and his delegation will meet the leadership of the Guangdong Province and Shenzhen Municipal Government as well as leading Chinese companies in innovation and high-tech sectors.