Pakistan, China agree to further strengthen strategic cooperation

Pakistan and China have agreed to further strengthen mutual ties in different fields including strategic cooperation.

According to the joint statement, H.E. Mr. Asif Ali Zardari, President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan at the invitation of H.E. Mr. Xi Jinping, President of the People’s Republic of China, paid a state visit to China from February 4 to 8, 2025.

During the visit, President Xi Jinping held talks with President Zardari in a warm and friendly atmosphere. They had an in-depth exchange of views on China-Pakistan relations under the new situation and on the international and regional issues of mutual interests.

H.E. Mr. Li Qiang, Premier of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China, and H.E. Mr. Zhao Leji, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, met with President Zardari respectively.

Pakistan and China agreed that the China-Pakistan All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership is a choice by history and by the people, and enjoys broad support from all walks of life in both countries. Having withstood the test of changing international circumstances, the enduring partnership and iron-clad friendship between China and Pakistan transcends geopolitical interests and is an important positive factor for regional peace, stability and development.

The two sides noted that while the transformation not seen in a century is accelerating, the China-Pakistan relationship remains of strategic significance, and any attempt to disrupt or undermine it is bound to fail.

The Pakistani side underscored that the Pakistan-China relationship is the cornerstone of its foreign policy. Pakistan and China will further deepen high-level political mutual trust, high-level practical cooperation, high-level security cooperation and high-level international coordination, accelerate efforts to build an even closer China-Pakistan Community with a Shared Future in the New Era, and contribute greater strength to common prosperity of the two countries and to peace and development of the region, the joint statement read.

The Chinese side gladly noted Pakistan’s National Economic Transformation Plan (Uraan), applauds the new achievements attained by Pakistan in economic reform and national development and wishes Pakistan stability, security, development and prosperity.

The two sides reaffirmed their unyielding support for each other on issues concerning their respective core interests and major concerns.

The Chinese side reiterated its firm support for Pakistan in defending its national sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity, and its support for Pakistan’s efforts to safeguard national security, stability, development and prosperity.

“The two sides agreed to strengthen high-level interactions, enhance exchanges and cooperation across various departments and at different levels between central governments, local authorities, legislative bodies and political parties, and carry out in-depth exchanges of governance experience.”

The Pakistani side reiterated its strongest condemnation of the terrorist attacks in Pakistan involving Chinese personnel. It reaffirmed that ensuring the safety and security of Chinese personnel, projects and institutions in Pakistan is the foremost responsibility of Pakistani government as China’s All-weather Strategic Cooperative partner and the host country.

The two sides reiterated their commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations with a zero-tolerance attitude, and agreed to further strengthen bilateral and multilateral cooperation on counter terrorism.

The Pakistani side spoke highly of the Belt and Road Initiative put forth by President Xi Jinping. The two sides agreed to promote the implementation of the eight major steps on high-quality Belt and Road cooperation in Pakistan and jointly build a growth corridor, a livelihood-enhancing corridor, an innovation corridor, a green corridor and an open corridor, to create an upgraded version of CPEC, in line with Pakistan’s 5Es framework.

Recalling the 13th CPEC Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) meeting, Pakistan and China are committed to further leverage the JCC’s functions to strengthen alignment of ideas and coordination of actions for high-quality CPEC development, the joint statement read.

The two sides welcomed the official inauguration of the new Gwadar International Airport, reaffirmed their commitment to promoting the comprehensive development and operation of the Gwadar Port to further leverage its role as a multimodal logistics hub to boost local economic growth through industrial development.

The two sides expressed their willingness to encourage Chinese companies to engage in investment and cooperation in Pakistan’s mining industry, and encourage relevant departments of both countries to carry out terrestrial and marine geological survey cooperation. The Pakistani side welcomes Chinese companies’ participation in offshore oil and gas explorations.

Pakistan and China believe that a peaceful and prosperous South Asia is in the common interest of all parties and reaffirmed the importance of maintaining peace and stability in South Asia and the need for resolution of all outstanding disputes, and their opposition to any unilateral action. The Pakistani side briefed the Chinese side on the latest developments in the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Chinese side reiterated that the Jammu and Kashmir dispute is left over from history and should be properly and peacefully resolved in accordance with the U.N. Charter, relevant U.N. Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreements.

“The two sides agreed to maintain close communication and coordination on the issue of Afghanistan, and play a constructive role in helping Afghanistan achieve stable development and integrate into the international community.”

During the visit, the two sides signed more than a dozen documents covering cooperation on CPEC, trade, science and technology, people’s livelihoods, and media, etc.