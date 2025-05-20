Pakistan and China committed to regional peace and stability: DG ISPR

Inter-Services Public Relations Director General (DG ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said both Pakistan and China are working for regional peace and are united in the fight against terrorism.

In an exclusive interview to China Media Group, DG ISPR said Pakistan and China are responsible global players with a shared priority: the welfare of their people.

“Prosperity always comes through peace and stability,” he said.

He stated, “After Allah, we rely most on ourselves. When our determination is firm—as we have already demonstrated—the international community also plays its role.”

Highlighting the global context, DG ISPR Lt. General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry noted that all nations today face major challenges, including climate change and population growth.

He remarked, “Major countries have big visions; the world is focusing on the progress of humanity.”

Criticizing hegemonic behavior, he said, “In such times, should one country attack another based on baseless accusations and false narratives? Should a nation try to impose its dominance on neighboring states?”

“Terrorism’s aim is to halt progress. The world must recognize the development China has achieved in a short time despite its large population. The people of Pakistan too aspire to move toward growth and stability.”

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve: “The Pakistani nation has never bowed down in the past, nor will it ever. Martyrdom is an honor for us—greater than life itself—whether one wears blue, white, or khaki.”