Pakistan, China explore AI training programs for students

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and China are exploring opportunities to launch training programs in artificial intelligence and data sciences for Pakistani students at top Chinese institutions.

Minister for IT and Telecom, Shaza Fatima Khawaja met with Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, Jiang Zaidong in Islamabad.

Shaza Fatima Khawaja has reiterated Pakistan’s resolve to strengthen its partnership with China aimed at accelerating the country’s digital transformation and creating new economic opportunities in the ICT sector.

Discussions were held on launching training programs for Pakistani students in artificial intelligence and data sciences at leading Chinese institutions.

This discussion is part of their efforts to strengthen digital cooperation and enhance Pakistan’s technological capabilities.

During the meeting, the Chinese side reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Pakistan’s digital transformation efforts.

Shaza Fatima emphasized the importance of leveraging China’s expertise in digital governance for Pakistan’s development.

Earlier, a meeting of the federal cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday was briefed about the monitoring of essential commodities prices during the holy month of Ramazan.

This was the first formal meeting of the cabinet following its recent expansion. The prime minister welcomed the new cabinet members and expressed his best wishes for them, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The cabinet was briefed by Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal regarding the monitoring of essential items prices during the holy month of Ramazan.

The prime minister observed that the performance of the Price Control Committee for Islamabad had been very effective and efficient.

The cabinet, on the recommendation of the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, approved the Directorate of Religious Education as an affiliated department of the Ministry of Federal Education.

On the recommendation of the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication, the meeting also approved the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Pakistan’s National Cyber Emergency Response Team and the National Computer Emergency Response Technical Team/Coordination Center of China to strengthen cooperation in the field of cyber-security.