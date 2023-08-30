Pakistan, China hold bilateral consultations on arms control

Pakistan and China have held the 8th round of Bilateral Consultations on Arms Control and non-proliferation in Beijing.

The 8th round of Pakistan-China Bilateral Consultations on Arms Control and non-proliferation was held in Beijing today.

Additional Secretary Arms Control & Disarmament/Policy Planning Mohammad Kamran Akhtar from Pakistan and Director General, Department of Arms Control, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China Sun Xiaobo, led their respective delegations, Radio Pakistan reported.

Additional Secretary, prior to talks, called on Sun Weidong, Vice Foreign Minister of the Republic of China. During the meeting, both sides exchanged in-depth views on China-Pakistan relations, international and regional security situation and a range of issues of mutual interest.

During the Consultation, both sides discussed a broad spectrum of topics related to Arms Control, disarmament & non-proliferation including regional and global security situations.

Pakistan’s delegation also visited leading think- tanks in Beijing including China’s Arme Control & Disarmament Association & Chinese Institute of Contemporary International Relations.

It was agreed, during the visits, to further enhance strategic outreach between think tanks & research institutes of both countries.

The two sides agreed to hold the 9th round next year on a mutually agreed date.