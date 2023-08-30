26.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Advertisement -

Pakistan, China hold bilateral consultations on arms control

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Pakistan and China have held the 8th round of Bilateral Consultations on Arms Control and non-proliferation in Beijing.

The 8th round of Pakistan-China Bilateral Consultations on Arms Control and non-proliferation was held in Beijing today.

Additional Secretary Arms Control & Disarmament/Policy Planning Mohammad Kamran Akhtar from Pakistan and Director General, Department of Arms Control, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China Sun Xiaobo, led their respective delegations, Radio Pakistan reported.

Additional Secretary, prior to talks, called on Sun Weidong, Vice Foreign Minister of the Republic of China. During the meeting, both sides exchanged in-depth views on China-Pakistan relations, international and regional security situation and a range of issues of mutual interest.

During the Consultation, both sides discussed a broad spectrum of topics related to Arms Control, disarmament & non-proliferation including regional and global security situations.

Pakistan’s delegation also visited leading think- tanks in Beijing including China’s Arme Control & Disarmament Association & Chinese Institute of Contemporary International Relations.

It was agreed, during the visits, to further enhance strategic outreach between think tanks & research institutes of both countries.

The two sides agreed to hold the 9th round next year on a mutually agreed date.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.