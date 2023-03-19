Pakistan-China hold bilateral political consultations: FO

ISLAMABAD: Third round of Pakistan-China Bilateral Political Consultations were held in Beijing, Spokesperson of the Foreign Office here said.

Pakistan’s Foreign Secretary, Asad Majeed Khan and China’s Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong led their delegations in third phase of bilateral consultations held in Beijing on March 18.

The two sides held a detailed discussion on bilateral and multilateral cooperation, regional and global matters.

The sides agreed over political and security cooperation, trade and economic cooperation and cultural exchanges, spokesperson said. “Pakistan and China will also promote high-level engagements and dialogue mechanism,” foreign office further said.

Spokesperson said that China and Pakistan also reiterated their determination with regard to the economic corridor project.

Foreign Secretary thanked the government of China for its help for flood affected people.

China’s Vice Foreign Minister reiterated support for Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. The sides also exchanged views over various regional and global issues of mutual interest, according to the spokesperson.

“Pakistan and China expressed satisfaction over engagements on Afghanistan and other regional issues. The two countries will further strengthen dialogue and cooperation at multilateral platforms,” spokesperson added.

