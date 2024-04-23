Pakistan, China ink MoUs on flood rehabilitation, IT, other sectors

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and China on Tuesday signed four Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) focusing on Flood Rehabilitation, Information and Communication Technologies, and other sectors in a ceremony witnessed by Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif, ARY News reported.

A high-level delegation of the Chinese International Development Cooperation Agency, led by its Chairman Luo Zhaohui, called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad. Chinese Ambassador in Pakistan Jiang Zaidong also attended the meeting.

The Prime Minister witnessed the signing ceremony of four Memorandums of Understanding focusing on Flood Rehabilitation, Information and Communication Technologies, Juncao Technology, China-Pakistan Development Cooperation Planning 2024-2028 alongside a Letter of Exchange on the establishment of a First Aid Centre in Balochistan, and Protocol on Cooperation in Human Resources Development under the Global Development Initiative.

Welcoming the delegation, PM Shehbaz said that China is Pakistan’s most trusted friend while appreciating the latter’s steadfast support to Pakistan. Acknowledging CIDCA’s pivotal role in bolstering Pakistan’s economic development, the prime minister specifically commended CIDCA for its vital support during the 2022 floods and for its relief, rehabilitation, and reconstruction efforts in Pakistan.

He said China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has contributed to Pakistan’s socio-economic development as well as the progress and prosperity of the peoples of the two countries. He hoped that the Phase-II of CPEC would result in more industrial, scientific, and green development.

He further said CPEC-II is also an opportunity for the private sectors of both countries to form joint ventures.