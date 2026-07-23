Pakistan, China join hands to establish technology display park

Pakistan has signed a preliminary agreement with a Chinese agricultural engineering company, FAMSUN, to explore closer cooperation in research, technology transfer, and innovation.

The Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) and China’s FAMSUN Group signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) to establish a proposed FAMSUN Technology Display Park at PARC’s headquarters and promote cooperation in agricultural innovation, research, technology transfer and capacity building.

The Letter of Intent was signed by Chairman PARC, Dr. Syed Murtaza Hassan Andrabi, and Chief Executive Officer of FAMSUN Group, Mr. Jack Chen.

The Minister for National Food Security and Research of Pakistan, Rana Tanveer Hussain, said the initiative formed part of the government’s efforts to modernize the country’s agriculture through international partnerships and advanced technology.

He said the proposed Technology Display Park will serve as a national platform where the latest agricultural engineering solutions will be demonstrated for researchers, farmers, entrepreneurs, investors and the private sector.

Rana Tanveer said Pakistan had significant agricultural potential but faced challenges including low productivity, post-harvest losses and limited value addition. He added that collaboration with FAMSUN could help introduce internationally recognized technologies and encourage investment in the sector.

PARC Chairman Dr. Syed Murtaza Hassan Andrabi described the agreement as an important step for the organization and said the proposed FAMSUN Technology Display Park will become the first dedicated platform of its kind at PARC for showcasing advanced agricultural engineering technologies from a globally recognized company.

He said the partnership was expected to strengthen agricultural research by linking scientific work with industrial technologies, while providing researchers, students and agribusinesses with opportunities for training and collaboration.

Chief Executive Officer of FAMSUN Group, Mr. Jack Chen, expressed confidence in Pakistan’s agricultural potential and reaffirmed FAMSUN’s commitment to building a long-term partnership with Pakistan through knowledge sharing, innovation and collaborative initiatives that support sustainable agricultural development.

Under the Letter of Intent, both organizations will work together to explore the establishment of the FAMSUN Technology Display Park at PARC, which is envisioned as a centre for technology demonstration, research collaboration, professional training and engagement between government institutions, academia, industry and investors. The cooperation will also facilitate knowledge exchange and create opportunities for introducing globally recognized agricultural solutions in Pakistan.