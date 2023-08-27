27.9 C
Pakistan, China joint air exercise ‘Shaheen X’ to begin tomorrow

The Pakistan-China joint air training exercise Shaheen X will begin tomorrow which is being hosted by China in Jiuquan and Yinchuan.

China’s Ministry of National Defense said in a statement, “Based on the annual plan and bilateral consensus, China-Pakistan Joint Air Force Training Exercise “Shaheen (Eagle) – X” will be held in northwest China’s Jiuquan and Yinchuan from late August to mid-September.”

It added, “This is the tenth joint training exercise between the Chinese and Pakistani air forces, which will help further deepen practical cooperation between the two militaries and improve the level of actual combat training of their troops.”

Shaheen’s series of exercises aim to enhance the professional skills and operational preparedness of both the air forces in addition to developing a mutual understanding of each other’s combat skills and promoting interoperability.

