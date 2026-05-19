ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Syed Mustafa Kamal has proposed a joint vaccine production programme with China, stressing the need for urgent measures to promote local production of pharmaceutical raw materials and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs).

He made the remarks during a meeting with China’s health minister on the sidelines of the 79th World Health Assembly in Geneva, where both sides discussed bilateral cooperation in the health sector and other matters of mutual interest.

During the meeting, Mustafa Kamal also highlighted the importance of naphtha cracker projects in Pakistan, noting that 80 to 90 percent of pharmaceutical raw materials are currently imported.

The minister said the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) is expected to achieve the World Health Organization’s Maturity Level Three status by early 2027, a development he said would help expand Pakistan’s pharmaceutical exports to around 100 additional countries.

The Chinese health minister said the friendship between Pakistan and China is built on strong and longstanding foundations, reaffirming Beijing’s commitment to further enhancing cooperation with Pakistan in the health sector.

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He added that China’s pharmaceutical industry would support Pakistan in strengthening its capacity for the production of raw materials and modern medicines.

The Chinese minister also announced that a global conference on traditional medicine would be held in October 2026 and said Syed Mustafa Kamal would be formally invited to participate.

Both sides reiterated their commitment to further strengthening the Pakistan-China “iron friendship” through enhanced cooperation in healthcare and pharmaceuticals.