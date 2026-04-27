CHANGSHA: Pakistan and China on Monday signed three memoranda of understanding (MoUs) to enhance bilateral cooperation in desalination, agricultural technology, and the tea industry.

President Asif Ali Zardari, currently on a five-day visit to China, witnessed the signing ceremony between Pakistani and Chinese entities.

The first MoU was signed between the Local Government Department of the Government of Sindh and Lucion Environmental Technology Group for collaboration on a seawater desalination project in Karachi.

The initiative aims to help address the city’s growing water shortage by increasing potable water supply.

From the Pakistani side, the agreement was signed by Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, while Yuhui, Secretary of the Party Branch and Chairman of Lucion Environmental Technology Group, signed on behalf of the Chinese side.

The second MoU, focusing on agricultural technology cooperation, was signed between the Sindh government and Longping High-Tech Information Company. Sharjeel Inam Memon signed for Pakistan, while Chen Zhixin, Chairman of Longping High-Tech Information Company, represented China.

The third agreement relates to the tea sector and was signed between MESKAY & FEMTEE Trading Company, Hunan Tea Group, and Jiaolong International Technology (Hainan). The MoU aims to promote cooperation across the tea industry, support its development in both countries, and strengthen economic, trade, and people-to-people ties.

Senator Saleem Mandviwalla signed the agreement on behalf of Pakistan, while Zhou Chongwang, Party Secretary and Chairman of Hunan Tea Group, and Hao Jiaolong, Chairman of Hainan Jiaolong International Trade Technology, signed for the Chinese side.

Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Sindh for Investment and Public-Private Partnership Projects; Sindh Chief Secretary Ali Hassan Barohi; and Pakistan’s Ambassador to China Khalil Hashmi were also present at the occasion.