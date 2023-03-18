Pakistan, China ready to advance bilateral cooperation

BEIJING: China’s State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang said that his country was ready to work with Pakistan to advance friendly cooperation and promote the construction of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and all-round cooperation between the two countries for greater progress.

The Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang expressed these remarks during a meeting with Islamabad’s Foreign Secretary Asad Majeed Khan in Beijing.

Noting that the iron-clad friendship between the two countries has withstood the test of time and the changing international landscape, Qin said China appreciates Pakistan for its strong support on issues concerning China’s core interests.

Foreign Secretary @asadmk17 had an interactive session with representatives of leading Chinese think tanks. The participants offered valuable insights on the enhanced significance of 🇨🇳🇵🇰 friendship in the evolving regional and international scenario. pic.twitter.com/Ze7HGFDcqZ — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) March 17, 2023

Asad Majeed Khan said Islamabad regards its relations with Beijing as the most important bilateral relationship and firmly pursues the one-China policy.

Islamabad is willing to further deepen cooperation with Beijing in various fields, strengthen coordination and cooperation on international and regional affairs and constantly consolidate the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between Pakistan and China, he added.

They discussed Pakistan-China bilateral cooperation and reaffirmed the significance of strategic ties in the evolving regional & international milieu, Spokesperson, Pakistan’s MFA tweeted after the meeting.

Meanwhile, Foreign Secretary Asad Majeed Khan held an interactive session with representatives of leading Chinese think tanks.

The participants offered valuable insights on the enhanced significance of China-Pakistan friendship in the evolving regional and international scenario.

