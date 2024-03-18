Pakistan China reiterate CPEC’s timely completion

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong reaffirmed the commitment to ensure the timely completion of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor’s (CPEC) phase II.

According to the details, Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong called on Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and both leaders agreed to further expand cooperation between Pakistan and China in different sectors.

Speaking on the occasion, Ishaq Dar said Pakistan-China’s all-weather strategic cooperative partnership is indispensable for the progress and prosperity of the two countries and an anchor of regional peace and stability.

The Foreign Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to making joint endeavours for further deepening bilateral relations and to advance phase II of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor as envisaged by the leadership of the two countries.

Ambassador Jiang underscored the special importance China accords to Pakistan and its firm support for Pakistan’s socioeconomic development, and industrial and agricultural cooperation.

He also agreed with the Foreign Minister for high-quality development of phase II of CPEC.

Earlier on March 13, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan and China will march toward shared development and prosperity with joint investments in diverse projects.

In an interview with a Chinese news agency, PM Shehbaz said the friendship between Pakistan and China spanned more than 70 years and has been nurtured by both countries’ leadership to promote friendly relations.

He added that the two countries have developed as all-weather, “Iron Brothers” and have unique associations of friendship that have stood the test of time. “This friendship now must achieve higher heights,” he added.