Pakistan seeks China’s support to develop sodium-ion batteries for EVs

BEIJING: Pakistan has sought China’s support in developing sodium-ion batteries for electric vehicles (EVs), as Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal Chaudhary, identified EVs as a key area of future cooperation between the two countries.

Speaking at a press conference at the Pakistani Embassy in Beijing, Ahsan Iqbal emphasized Pakistan’s interest in partnering with Chinese companies to advance EV technology, particularly in the development of next-generation sodium-ion batteries—seen as a promising alternative to traditional lithium-ion technology.

“EVs have become a very important segment,” Iqbal said, noting Pakistan’s eagerness to benefit from China’s technological leadership in the sector.

He announced that the upcoming Pakistan-China Business Conference, scheduled for September 4 in China, will serve as a platform to foster partnerships across multiple industries.

“We are expecting over 250 companies from Pakistan and more than 200 from China,” he said. “There will be industry matchmaking in sectors including electric vehicles, solar energy, chemicals, and agriculture.”

The minister highlighted that establishing EV manufacturing in Pakistan presents significant cost advantages for Chinese firms, while also aligning with Pakistan’s goals of reducing reliance on fossil fuels and promoting clean energy.

He called Chinese investment in localized EV production a strategic move for energy efficiency, job creation, and long-term sustainable development.

Read More: Pakistan approves Rs9 billion EVs subsidy, free electric bikes to students

Pakistan’s recently unveiled National Electric Vehicle Policy 2025–2030 targets 30% of new vehicle sales to be electric by 2030, with a broader goal of achieving net-zero transport emissions by 2060.

The policy offers a wide range of incentives, including tax breaks, subsidies, infrastructure support, and a focus on local manufacturing.

Several major Chinese firms, including BYD and Chery, are already engaged in assembling EVs in Pakistan, expanding charging infrastructure, and supporting the country’s ambitions to become a regional hub for EV production.