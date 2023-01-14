Pakistan, China vow to support each other at all forums

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani has said the people and the government of Pakistan acknowledge the active contribution of China to the relief and rehabilitation efforts during the recent floods in the country, ARY News reported.

This was stated by the Chairman Senate during a farewell dinner in honour of outgoing Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong in Islamabad.

He said that the relations between the two friendly countries are based on mutual respect and trust and China has supported Pakistan in every difficult time. He said that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project is a gift from China to the people of Pakistan.

On the occasion, the outgoing Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong appreciated the comments of the Senate Chairman and said that the government and people of China are also proud of their everlasting friendship with Pakistan.

He said that China will continue to cooperate in the development of Pakistan and both the countries will continue to support each other’s position at regional and global forums.

