The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA), through its Directorate of Aviation Security & Facilitation, has organized a specialized Threat and Risk Training program for Pakistan’s aviation industry, with support from the United Kingdom Department for Transport (UK DfT), at Islamabad International Airport.

The program brings together participants from across the aviation sector, including the PCAA, ASF, PAA, airlines, aviation training institutions and other key stakeholders.

It aims to strengthen participants’ understanding of emerging aviation security threats, risk assessment methodologies and effective mitigation measures in accordance with national requirements and international aviation security standards.

At the commencement of the training, Air Cdre retd Shahid Qadir, Director Avsec & Fal PCAA, on behalf of PCAA, welcomed the UK team, especially Mr Mohammed Abdul Gaffar, UK DfT program delivery officer for Pakistan, for bringing this important training to Pakistan.

The training reflects the longstanding partnership between the PCAA and the UK DfT, through which Pakistan has benefited from sponsored training programs, technical assistance, and specialized aviation security equipment, thereby contributing significantly to the country’s aviation security capabilities.

Mr Gaffar, during his speech, elaborated on the strong & enduring relationship between UK DfT & PCAA and reiterated his support for Pakistan’s capacity and capability development.

The initiative also builds on PCAA’s recent international recognition. In 2025, the Directorate of Aviation Security & Facilitation became the first in PCAA to receive any ICAO award (for Aviation Security Oversight), acknowledging Pakistan’s outstanding performance in aviation security oversight among ICAO’s 193 Member States.