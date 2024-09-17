Pakistan beat Korea to claim third spot in Asian Hockey Champions Trophy

Pakistan claimed the third spot in the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy by beating Korea on Sunday.

Sufyan Khan and Hanan Shahid scored a brace each and powered Pakistan to a crushing 5-2 victory over South Korea.

The Green Shirts did not get the desired start as Jung-Jun Lee gave a lead to South Korea in the 16th minute.

However, Sufyan Khan and Hanan Shahid scored two goals in quick succession to put Pakistan ahead of South Korea.

The scores were levelled a few minutes later, thanks to Jihun Yang before Rooman once again gave the lead to Pakistan.

Sufyan Khan and Hanan Shahid further extended Pakistan’s lead with a goal each to help Pakistan claim third position with a 5-2 victory.

During the semi-final, Pakistan suffered lost to China after a penalty shoot-out.

Pakistan and China both managed one goal each in the regular time after an intense battle, however, the Green Shirts failed to score a single penalty, leading to their ouster from the tournament.

China scored two goals in the penalty shoot-out to secure their place in the final.