Asian Hockey Champions Trophy: Pakistan register first win over Japan

Pakistan beat Japan 2-1 to secure their first win at the 2024 Asian Champions Trophy.

Following the victory, Pakistan moved to the second position at the points table.

Pakistan started their third match aggressively in contrast to their first two games where they started very defensively.

Ahmad Nadeem opened the scoring for Pakistan in the ninth minute after finding Shahid Hannan and sending the ball to the back of the net.

Pakistan dominated the game as they struck one more goal in the second quarter to go two up over Japan.

Japan struck their first goal as they convert third penalty corner into goal.

Prior to this game, Pakistan’s second fixture in the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy ended in a 2-2 draw as they failed to defend their narrow one-goal lead in the final quarter against South Korea.

South Korea opened the scoring in the dying minutes of the second quarter, courtesy of Hyun Jigwang. Their lead remained intact until the third quarter and it appeared that Pakistan were closing in on their first defeat in the ongoing tournament.