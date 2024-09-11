web analytics
32.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, September 11, 2024
- Advertisement -

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy: Pakistan register first win over Japan

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Pakistan beat Japan 2-1 to secure their first win at the 2024 Asian Champions Trophy.

Following the victory, Pakistan moved to the second position at the points table.

Pakistan started their third match aggressively in contrast to their first two games where they started very defensively.

Ahmad Nadeem opened the scoring for Pakistan in the ninth minute after finding Shahid Hannan and sending the ball to the back of the net.

Pakistan with the help of Ahmed Nadeem secured first goal in the 9th minute of first quarter.

Pakistan dominated the game as they struck one more goal in the second quarter to go two up over Japan.

Japan struck their first goal as they convert third penalty corner into goal.

Prior to this game, Pakistan’s second fixture in the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy ended in a 2-2 draw as they failed to defend their narrow one-goal lead in the final quarter against South Korea.

South Korea opened the scoring in the dying minutes of the second quarter, courtesy of Hyun Jigwang. Their lead remained intact until the third quarter and it appeared that Pakistan were closing in on their first defeat in the ongoing tournament.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

What, in your opinion, is the reason of Sheikh Hasina's downfall?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.