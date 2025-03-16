Pakistan clinch historic win in Davis Cup Juniors 2025

In a thrilling upset, Pakistan’s junior tennis team defeated top-seeded Indonesia 2-1 in the final of the Asia-Oceania Pre-Qualifying for Davis Cup Juniors.

The victory marked a historic moment for Pakistan, with the team remaining unbeaten throughout the tournament.

Abubakar Talhah led the charge, beating Indonesia’s Raphael Rio Suryana 6-1, 6-2 in the second singles match. Although Indonesia’s Joachim Mika Gunawan leveled the score by beating Mikaeel Shahbaz Ali Baig 6-4, 6-1 in the first singles, Pakistan’s Abubakar-Hamza Roman duo secured the win with a 7-6 (0), 2-6, 10-7 victory in the doubles match.

This triumph qualifies Pakistan for the ITF Asia/Oceania Davis Cup Juniors Qualifying Event, set to take place in Kazakhstan from May 19-24, 2025. The tournament will feature the top 16 teams from Asia and Oceania, competing for a spot in the World Group.

Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) President Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi praised the team’s commitment and resilience, highlighting Pakistan’s progress in international competitions. The team finished 16th in 2023, 5th in 2024, and now emerged as champions in 2025, marking a significant breakthrough.

Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) President Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi congratulated the team on their historic success, calling it a moment of immense national pride.

He praised Mikael Ali Baig, Abu Bakar Talha and Hamza Roman, along with captain Shehzad Khan, for their commitment and resilience, emphasising that Pakistan’s tennis presence on the global stage is strengthening.

Pakistan team captain Shehzad Khan said: “I am extremely proud of how the boys played from start to finish. Their dedication and hard work paid off.”