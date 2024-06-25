Pakistan Coast Guards intensifies crackdown against drugs smuggling

QUETTA: Pakistan Coast Guards launched a crackdown against the smuggling of narcotics and illegal diesel, seizing a significant number of drugs in different raids in Balochistan.

A press statement issued here read that on the directives of Federal Interior Minister and Anti-Narcotics Minister Mohsin Naqvi, intelligence-based operations were conducted in Uthal, Khari Check Post, and Gwadar’s naala side of Balochistan, resulting in significant seizures and arrests.

It said that 1140 kg of charas and 255 packets of gutka were confiscated from a coach going to Karachi from Quetta near Uthal.

In another operation at the Khari check post, 12,800 liters of Iranian diesel were seized from a coach leaving for Karachi.

“Additionally, 13 illegal immigrants were arrested from Gwadar’s naala side, who were attempting to enter Pakistan illegally from Iran via speedboat without any legal documents or permits,” the statement issued by the Pakistan Coast Guards read.

All of the detainees have been handed over to FIA authorities for further investigation and legal action.

Earlier, Mohsin Naqvi directed to continue indiscriminate action against smuggling and implement zero-tolerance policy against it.

“The minister emphasised that smuggling is causing harm to the country’s industry and economy, and it is necessary to curb the mafia. He also appreciated the performance of the Pakistan Coast Guards against smuggling,” the statement added.

Earlier it was reported that , the security forces seized 1037 metric tons of drugs in the countrywide operation against narcotics since September last.

During the ongoing operation, 1538 drug dealers have also been arrested.

According to details, 4,847 kg of drugs were recovered from Balochistan, 83 kg from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 161 kg from Gilgit-Baltistan, 56 kg from Punjab and 38 kg from Sindh during this month.

All relevant institutions are determined to continue their operations till complete elimination of the menace of drugs from the country.