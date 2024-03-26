Pakistan committed to complete TAPI gas pipeline project: minister

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Petroleum, Musadik Malik, reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan- India (TAPI) gas pipeline project, ARY News reported.

During a meeting with the Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Pakistan, Atadjan Movlamov, the minister said that TAPI gas pipeline project is very important for Pakistan’s energy requirements.

The Ambassador Movlamov felicitated the Minister on assuming office and commended his dedication to the project.

Acknowledging the Ambassador’s warm wishes, Dr. Musadik Malik expressed gratitude for the support and pledged to uphold the partnership between both countries. Atadjan Movlamov briefed about the scheduled intergovernmental commission and working group meetings for the project this year.

He extended an invitation to the Minister to participate in the Turkmenistan Energy Forum scheduled to be held in Paris next month.

TAPI project

Under the project, a 56-inch diameter 1,680 kilometers pipeline, having the capacity to flow 3.2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) gas, would be laid from Turkmenistan through Afghanistan and Pakistan up to the Pak-India border.

As per the TAPI agreement, Pakistan and India will be provided 1.325 bcfd (billion cubic feet per day) gas each and Afghanistan will be getting the share of 0.5 bcfd gas.

Back in June, Pakistan and Turkmenistan signed a joint implementation plan in Islamabad on Thursday to execute Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline project.

The ceremony was witnessed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and a Turkmenistan delegation led by Minister of Energy and Water Resources Daler Juma’a.