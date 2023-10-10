Pakistan committed to enhance bilateral ties with China: Solangi

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi on Tuesday said that as China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project enters new phase, Islamabad looks forward to enhance bilateral cooperation with Beijing in mining, agriculture and IT sectors.

The information minister made these remarks while addressing a seminar titled “CPEC and My Life”.

Murtaza Solangi noted that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was a game-changer project that had changed lives of the millions of Pakistanis since its launch in the country.

The minister said he was delighted to know that people from the gross-root level were invited to speak about the positive impact of the CPEC on their lives.

The people had immensely benefitted from various CPEC projects such as Orange Train in Lahore, Thar Coal in Sindh and Gawadar in Balochistan, he said, adding it was a flagship component of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) in Pakistan.

“China and Pakistan are iron-brothers and have stood together through thick and thin,” the minister remarked while expressing the present government’s resolve to take the bilateral relations to the “new heights”.

He said interaction between the top leadership of the two countries in China this month would further enhance the bilateral relationship.

“As the CPEC enters into the new phase, Pakistan is keenly looking forward for more and more bilateral cooperation in mining, agriculture, IT and other sectors,” the minister stressed while highlighting the establishment of Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) by Pakistan to provide one-window facilities to the investors.

Solangi said he was told about marvelous modernization and technological advances by the Peoples Republic of China during his recent visit to the country. “Thanks to China, Pakistan is following the path of development,” he added.

“China and Pakistan are celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and also the 10th anniversary of the launch of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) which is a BRI flagship project,” he noted.

The minister said a series of celebration events were held in recent days to mark the 10th anniversary of the CPEC.

Highlighting CPEC’s role in regional integration, he said the project would not only benefit China and Pakistan but would also have positive impact on Iran, Afghanistan, Central Asian Republic, and the entire region.

“CPEC, which has helped Pakistan’s economic and social development, will bring fruits of progress to our people as the two countries further deepen this cooperation,” he added.

As the CPEC and other BRI projects between China and Pakistan had focused on major infrastructure, he said more “small but beautiful” projects were set to boost income and increase employment opportunities for the people.

He said enhancement of geographical linkages through improved road, rail and air transportation system would boost frequent people-to-people contacts and enhance understanding through academic linkages. The higher volume of trade and businesses would result into integrated development which would eventually promote, harmony and sustainable development, he added.

“CPEC is the journey towards economic growth in the globalized world,” he said, adding it was based on ideals of peace and development, and win-win model for all.

“China Pakistan Economic Corridor is a great hope of our people to achieve peace, development through the growth of our economies,” the minister remarked.