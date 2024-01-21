‘Pakistan committed to overcome global challenges’

Pakistan has underlined that the current multi-dimensional global challenges can only be overcome through effective international collaboration.

While delivering Pakistan’s national statement at the 19th Non-aligned Movement Summit in Kampala, Uganda Additional Foreign Secretary (United Nations) Ambassador Syed Haider Shah outlined Pakistan’s firm commitment to the Non-aligned Movement and its founding principles and its continued support to the Movement’s efforts towards peace, equality, cooperation and well-being for all.

He called for urgent action to reform the systems of finance, trade, and technology to ensure balanced and sustained socio-economic growth, particularly in the developing countries.

Additional Foreign Secretary also called for an early resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Ambassador Haider Shah is leading the Pakistan delegation to the NAM Summit after Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani had to cut short his official visit in view of recent developments.