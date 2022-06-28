Pakistan committed to promote religious harmony: COAS Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has asserted that Pakistan was committed to promoting religious harmony and freedom, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Tuesday.

He was talking to a delegation of 12-member British Sikh soldiers’ headed by Deputy Commander Field Army UK, Major General Celia J Harvey, who called on him at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

The Army Chief said that Pakistan respects all religions and also recognizes the need for the promotion of religious tourism in the country.

“Kartarpur corridor is a practical manifestation of Pakistan’s unwavering commitment towards religious freedom and harmony,” the Army Chief added.

Speaking on the occasion, the delegation appreciated the efforts of Pakistan’s armed forces in bringing peace and normalcy to tribal districts of the country.

During their stay in Pakistan, the British Sikh soldiers visited Lahore, where the dignitaries witnessed a flag-lowering ceremony at the Wagha border.

They visited Lahore Fort, Allama Iqbal Mausoleum and Badshahi Mosque. The British Sikh soldiers also visited several religious sites of the country, including Darbar Hazrat Mian Mir, Haveli Naunihal Singh, Gurdwara Janamasthan Guru Ram Das, Samadi Ranjeet Singh, Gudwara Dera Sahib, Kartarpur Corridor, Nankana Sahib and Dera Panja Sahib.

The delegation also visited Orakzai District and witnessed Samana Fort, Lockhart Fort and Saragarhi Monument. This was the place where 21 Sikh soldiers laid their lives in 1897 as part of British expedition and has much historical significance for Sikhs.

