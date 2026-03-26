Pakistan compelled to initiate operation in Afghanistan: Kundi

PESHAWAR: Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Thursday said that Pakistan was compelled to initiate an operation in Afghanistan adding that the operation has been suspended for Eid on the request of brotherly countries.

Talking to media here, Governor Kundi said that the PTI’s Founder was not sentenced by the prime minister or the president.

He advised the PTI’s lawyers should leave the internal politics and go to courts. “It is suspected that the PTI’s friends want to keep the party’s founder in jail”.

“There are three to four franchises of the PTI,” he said. “Don’t know, which one of them is genuine,” he exclaimed.

“Is there no hospital in our province for last 13 years for the treatment of the party’s founder,” Governor questioned.