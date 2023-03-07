Pakistan completed implementation of IMF pre-conditions: officials

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has completed the implementation of the pre-conditions set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), ARY News quoted finance ministry officials.

Pakistan and IMF continued virtual talks for the revival of the loan programme. The finance ministry’s officials told ARY News that the nation will get good news regarding the International Monetary Fund loan programme this week.

They said that the government completed the verification of funding from the friendly countries by June 30 during the talks with the IMF. The Fund also confirmed the scheduled funding to Pakistan, they added.

The officials said that the government completed the implementation of pre-conditions set by the Fund. The government will seek the disbursement of $1.1 billion tranche from the IMF mission after the success of the dialogues.

Sources said that the IMF executive board is expected to approve the disbursement of the loan to Pakistan in the first week of April.

