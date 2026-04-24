Pakistan completes $3.45bln repayment to UAE: SBP

Pakistan has returned an additional $1 billion to the United Arab Emirates, completing the return of $3.45 billion in UAE deposits after settling $2.45 billion last week, ARY News reported on Friday, quoting SBP.

The State Bank of Pakistan in a post on X stated that it repaid $1 billion to the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development on 23 April 2026.

State Bank of Pakistan repaid deposit of US$ 1 billion to Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) UAE on 23April2026. Deposits of $2.45 billion were repaid last week. This completes the repayment of total deposits of $3.45 billion to UAE. — SBP (@StateBank_Pak) April 24, 2026

The central bank further noted that Pakistan had also returned $2.45 billion last week. With these payments, the total repayment to the UAE amounts to $3.45 billion, fully settling all outstanding deposits.

According to the State Bank, all deposits and liabilities owed to the UAE have now been cleared, marking a significant development for the country’s economy and external payment position.

The SBP added that foreign exchange reserves have increased by $136 million during the current financial year, while the current account remains in surplus. It is also expected that remittances during Eid will further strengthen reserves.

It further stated that pilgrims travelling for Hajj will also carry their own foreign exchange for expenses, while an inflow of $250 million from the green shoe option on Eurobonds has also been recorded.