Pakistan concerned over US weapons left in Afghanistan: FO

The Foreign Office on Friday said Pakistan remains concerned over the weapons left by the US in Afghanistan.

At his weekly news briefing in Islamabad, Foreign Office Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said these sophisticated weapons are being used by terrorists for attacks inside Pakistan.

He said we have impressed upon the international community and Afghan authorities to address this issue.

The spokesperson said Pakistan desires friendly cooperative relationship with Afghanistan but the stumbling block in the way of progress is sanctuaries enjoyed by terrorists on Afghan territory.

He said Pakistan will continue to pursue various channels of communications with the Afghan authorities to address this matter.

As regards the closure of Torkham border, the spokesperson said operational constraints forced Islamabad to take this action. He mentioned that the Afghan side is trying to construct a border post on our side unilaterally.

He said Pakistan has urged the Afghan authorities to resolve such issues through bilateral mechanisms such as Joint Coordination Committee meeting instead of resorting to unilateral actions. He hoped the matter will be resolved through dialogue.

Responding to a question, Shafqat Ali Khan said F-16 oversight program is a regular feature of Pakistan-US defence collaboration. He said Pakistan welcomes its continuation.

Khan said this is a robust and dense relationship, expressing Islamabad’s commitment to carrying this relationship forward.

The spokesperson said eight Pakistanis, who were staying illegally in the US, have returned home yesterday.