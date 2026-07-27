The Government of Pakistan has condemned in the strongest possible terms the highly provocative and irresponsible comments by the Indian Defence Minister in the context of Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

In a statement, Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Tahir Andarabi said the statement of the Indian Defence Minister not only distorts facts regarding the UN and internationally recognized Jammu and Kashmir dispute that remains on the agenda of the UN Security Council but also shows Indian government’s deliberate policy to threaten regional and international peace and security.

He said such insinuations are an attempt to divert attention from India’s continued occupation of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir its sponsorship of terrorism across the region, as well as its domestic instability.

Pakistan urges the international community, in particular the United Nations, to take note India’s continued rouge behavior and to hold it accountable for its failure to uphold the relevant UN Security Council resolutions that guarantee the right to self-determination to the Kashmiris.