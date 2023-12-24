Pakistan condemns custodial killing of three Kashmiri civilians in IIOJK

Pakistan strongly condemned the barbaric custodial killing of three Kashmiri civilians in Baffliaz, Poonch district of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The slain civilians were tortured to death at a camp of the Indian occupation Army. A purported video clip of the Indian personnel stripping three men and sprinkling chilli powder on them is viral on social media.

The incident, once again, exposes India’s relentless state-terrorism in IIOJK, the Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson said in a statement. The perpetrators of these custodial killings must be held accountable.

India’s brutal occupation is the root cause of all major issues in IIOJK. The Kashmiri people must realize their inalienable right to self-determination, as enshrined in the relevant UN Security Council resolutions, it concluded.

Earlier, the FO spokesperson said Pakistan will continue to extend political, diplomatic and moral support to Kashmiris for the just and peaceful settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

Addressing the weekly press briefing on December 14, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said the Indian Supreme Court’s endorsement of India’s illegal and unilateral actions of 2019, neglected the disputed nature of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

“The Indian Supreme Court had absolutely no jurisdiction over Jammu and Kashmir which is an internationally-recognized disputed territory. Nor is any provision of the Indian Constitution applicable to Jammu and Kashmir. Under international law, the final disposition of the Jammu and Kashmir region would be guided by the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people,” she added.

She said that Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar visited Azad Jammu and Kashmir to express Pakistan’s complete solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

In his address at the Legislative Assembly of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, he reiterated Pakistan’s vehement rejection of the illegal and untenable verdict of the Supreme Court of India on the status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).