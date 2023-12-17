Pakistan condemns deadly attack on Iran police headquarters

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has condemned terrorist attack on a police headquarter in Iran that claimed at least 11 security personnel.

Foreign Office in Islamabad has condemned the attack on a police station in Iran’s southeastern border province of Sistan-Baluchestan in which several officials were also injured.

Spokesperson of the foreign office has extended condolence to the bereaved families and prayed for an early recovery of the injured.

“Pakistan stands with the government and people of Iran in this moment of grief,” foreign office stated.

“Terrorism poses threat to regional and global peace and security,” spokesperson said.

FO spokesperson stressed for bilateral and regional cooperation to fight the menace of terrorism.

Deputy governor of the province, said on Friday that senior police officers and soldiers were killed and injured in the attack in the town of Rask, about 1,400km (875 miles) southwest of the capital, Tehran.

A number of assailants were also killed in a shootout that ensued with the security forces, according to state television report.