Pakistan condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Saturday strongly condemned the abhorrent act of desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden, ARY News reported.

The spokesperson of Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), Mumtaz Zahra Baloch issued a statement said that this provocative Islamophobic act hurts the religious sensitivities of over 1.5 billion muslims around the globe.

She said such actions are not covered under any legitimate expression of the right to freedom of expression or opinion, which carries responsibilities under international human rights law.

The spokesperson said that Islam is a religion of peace and Muslims, including in Pakistan, believe in respecting all religions. She said these principles must be supported by people from different religions.

She added that the international community needs to show a common resolve against Islamopohbia, xenophobia, intolerance and incitement to violence on the basis of religion or belief, and work together for promoting inter-faith harmony and peaceful coexistence.

She further added that, Pakistan’s concerns are being conveyed to the authorities in Sweden. The Pakistani government urge them to be mindful of the sentiments of the people of Pakistan and the Muslims worldwide and take steps to prevent Islamophobic acts.

