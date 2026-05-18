Pakistan condemns drone attack on UAE nuclear plant

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday strongly condemned the drone attack on the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant in the United Arab Emirates, expressing full solidarity with the UAE government and people.

In a statement, Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi said that any deliberate targeting of nuclear facilities constitutes a grave violation of international law, including international humanitarian law, the United Nations Charter, and the core principles of nuclear safety and security outlined by the International Atomic Energy Agency.

“Nuclear installations must never be targeted under any circumstances. Such reckless actions carry potentially catastrophic and irreversible consequences for human life, the environment, and regional as well as global peace and security,” the spokesperson said.

He emphasized that the protection of civilian nuclear infrastructure is a well-established international norm that must be upheld without exception.

Pakistan also urged all parties to exercise maximum restraint, fulfil their obligations under international law and international humanitarian law, and avoid actions that could further escalate tensions in the region.

“Dialogue and diplomacy, in line with the principles and purposes of the United Nations Charter, remain the only viable path toward lasting peace, stability, and de-escalation,” the spokesperson added.

According to authorities, a drone strike triggered a fire near the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. No injuries or radiation leaks were reported.

The UAE Defence Ministry stated that the drone was one of three unmanned aerial vehicles that entered the country from the western border direction. The projectile reportedly struck an electrical generator outside the inner perimeter of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in the Al Dhafra region.